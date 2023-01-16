Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.00M. KRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.59, offering almost -657.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 95.04K.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Instantly KRBP has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2350 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.33% year-to-date, but still up 16.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is -12.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.78 percent over the past six months and at a -58.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 13.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.21% of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares, and 6.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.22%. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $45485.0.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.50% or 78854.0 shares worth $33520.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 36662.0 shares worth $15585.0, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4300.0 shares worth around $1827.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.