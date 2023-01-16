Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.98, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.80M. PIK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.30, offering almost -746.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.82% since then. We note from Kidpik Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 437.66K.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) trade information

Instantly PIK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.26%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.45% year-to-date, but still up 26.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) is 7.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27890.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

Kidpik Corp. (PIK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.84 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Kidpik Corp. to make $4.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.57 million and $5.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.50%.

PIK Dividends

Kidpik Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 86.36% of Kidpik Corp. shares, and 7.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.74%. Kidpik Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 20483.0 shares worth $27037.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.25% or 19500.0 shares worth $25740.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 19500.0 shares worth $25740.0, making up 0.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17545.0 shares worth around $23159.0, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.