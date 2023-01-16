Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $3.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 0.17 million shares of the Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.67, and it changed around $0.05 or 8.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.10M. KSPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.92, offering almost -1529.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.84% since then. We note from Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 633.32K.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KSPN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Instantly KSPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.35% year-to-date, but still up 8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) is -31.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KSPN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -347.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -347.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Kaspien Holdings Inc. to make $31.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 07 and December 12.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.49% of Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares, and 24.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.05%. Kaspien Holdings Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Independent Family Office, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 19.82% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $1.77 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.71% or 98053.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12336.0 shares worth $30469.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3780.0 shares worth around $9336.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.