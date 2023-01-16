Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.50M. KXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -215.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.17% since then. We note from Kaixin Auto Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 163.97K.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Instantly KXIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 79.74% year-to-date, but still up 35.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) is 11.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.74 day(s).

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 26.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.85% of Kaixin Auto Holdings shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. Kaixin Auto Holdings stock is held by 11 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.13% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.05% or 90268.0 shares worth $92073.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 69320.0 shares worth around $70706.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.