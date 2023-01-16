It’s Easy To Bet On Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE: ZEPP) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 62474.0 shares of the Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.14 or 6.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.11M. ZEPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.21, offering almost -142.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.16% since then. We note from Zepp Health Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 81.67K.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) trade information

Instantly ZEPP has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.28% year-to-date, but still up 20.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP) is 36.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.8 day(s).

Zepp Health Corporation (ZEPP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 260.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $184.96 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Zepp Health Corporation to make $202.73 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 65.00%. Zepp Health Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -40.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.71% per year for the next five years.

ZEPP Dividends

Zepp Health Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 20.

Zepp Health Corporation (NYSE:ZEPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.18% of Zepp Health Corporation shares, and 33.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.61%. Zepp Health Corporation stock is held by 58 institutions, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 17.20% of the shares, which is about 5.67 million shares worth $7.76 million.

FIL LTD, with 7.78% or 2.56 million shares worth $4.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $4.66 million, making up 7.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 32848.0 shares worth around $57155.0, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.