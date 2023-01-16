Is Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 52526.0 shares of the Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.18, and it changed around $0.68 or 6.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.52M. STG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.88, offering almost 2.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.68% since then. We note from Sunlands Technology Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 29950.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.87K.

Sunlands Technology Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended STG as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sunlands Technology Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) trade information

Instantly STG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.95 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.36% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is 82.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50160.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STG is forecast to be at a low of $85.80 and a high of $85.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -667.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -667.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sunlands Technology Group (STG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.70%.

STG Dividends

Sunlands Technology Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 06 and April 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 12.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.36% of Sunlands Technology Group shares, and 3.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.07%. Sunlands Technology Group stock is held by 3 institutions, with HSBC Holdings Plc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.74% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $1.78 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.01% or 500.0 shares worth $5590.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1364.0 shares worth $15249.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.