Is JanOne Inc.’s (NASDAQ: JAN) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 76862.0 shares of the JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.00M. JAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.00, offering almost -206.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.63% since then. We note from JanOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 61.02K.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Instantly JAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.98% year-to-date, but still up 10.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) is -16.84% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3200.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.11%.

JAN Dividends

JanOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of JanOne Inc. shares, and 4.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.95%. JanOne Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.28% of the shares, which is about 40196.0 shares worth $0.1 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.80% or 25184.0 shares worth $64974.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 39400.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 1.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 13288.0 shares worth around $34283.0, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.