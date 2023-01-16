InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) were traded, and its beta was 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.02, and it changed around -$0.2 or -16.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.20M. NSPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.33, offering almost -226.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.59% since then. We note from InspireMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.91K.

InspireMD Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NSPR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. InspireMD Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) trade information

Instantly NSPR has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2400 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.67% year-to-date, but still down -11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR) is -12.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12190.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NSPR is forecast to be at a low of $5.60 and a high of $5.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -449.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -449.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect InspireMD Inc. to make $1.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.07 million and $1.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.90%.

NSPR Dividends

InspireMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 10.

InspireMD Inc. (NASDAQ:NSPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.09% of InspireMD Inc. shares, and 1.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.89%. InspireMD Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 36667.0 shares worth $73334.0.

HighTower Advisors, LLC, with 0.32% or 26762.0 shares worth $53524.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 36667.0 shares worth $73334.0, making up 0.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 14051.0 shares worth around $28102.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.