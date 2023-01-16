Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.16 or -8.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.70M. INZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.98, offering almost -358.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.1% since then. We note from Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 144.07K.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Instantly INZY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9750 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.71% year-to-date, but still down -6.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) is 21.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.13 day(s).

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Inozyme Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -65.20 percent over the past six months and at a 23.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.30% in the next quarter.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.40% per year for the next five years.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.43% of Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares, and 89.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.34%. Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock is held by 70 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 3.66 million shares worth $17.44 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 8.10% or 3.25 million shares worth $15.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $4.02 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.91 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.