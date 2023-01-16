India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX: IGC) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) were traded, and its beta was 3.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.60M. IGC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -205.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.32% since then. We note from India Globalization Capital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 162.40K.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Instantly IGC has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.37% year-to-date, but still up 18.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) is -3.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IGC is forecast to be at a low of $3.05 and a high of $3.05. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -702.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -702.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.80%.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.30% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares, and 6.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.32%. India Globalization Capital Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.88% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.63% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $0.33 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $96549.0, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.