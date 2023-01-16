Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 50335.0 shares of the Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) were traded, and its beta was 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.06 or 23.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29M. IMH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.16, offering almost -274.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.29% since then. We note from Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68370.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.21K.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) trade information

Instantly IMH has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3088 on Friday, 01/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 81.01% year-to-date, but still up 52.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH) is 29.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36200.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -919.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. to make $19.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 94.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

IMH Dividends

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX:IMH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.28% of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.14%. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.90% of the shares, which is about 0.84 million shares worth $0.49 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.79% or 0.6 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.14 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.