Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 90698.0 shares of the Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.80M. IMNM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.35, offering almost -208.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.75% since then. We note from Immunome Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.27K.

Immunome Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMNM as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunome Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.87 for the current quarter.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Instantly IMNM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.65 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 81.00% year-to-date, but still down -15.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) is 3.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMNM is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Immunome Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.17 percent over the past six months and at a -43.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.60%.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and March 31.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.63% of Immunome Inc. shares, and 19.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.41%. Immunome Inc. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Prentice Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.53% of the shares, which is about 0.79 million shares worth $2.54 million.

Alpine Global Management, LLC, with 5.92% or 0.72 million shares worth $2.31 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.74 million, making up 1.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.