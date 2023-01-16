Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 82609.0 shares of the Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.20, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. IMMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.15, offering almost -179.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.09% since then. We note from Immix Biopharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Immix Biopharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMMX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Instantly IMMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.29 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.93% year-to-date, but still down -5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 50.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27110.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMMX is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -127.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 62.54% of Immix Biopharma Inc. shares, and 1.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.52%. Immix Biopharma Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 73333.0 shares worth $0.19 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.37% or 50905.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 56831.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 38129.0 shares worth around $99135.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.