iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 80891.0 shares of the iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $197.59M. IH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.26, offering almost -13.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.82% since then. We note from iHuman Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 81850.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.98K.

iHuman Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. iHuman Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) trade information

Instantly IH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.26 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.5%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.00% year-to-date, but still down -2.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) is 98.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 48480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IH is forecast to be at a low of $21.61 and a high of $21.61. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -473.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -473.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

iHuman Inc. (IH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.30%, up from the previous year.

IH Dividends

iHuman Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of iHuman Inc. shares, and 14.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.31%. iHuman Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Arisaig Partners (asia) Pte Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.54% of the shares, which is about 2.58 million shares worth $6.08 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.66% or 0.65 million shares worth $1.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17989.0 shares worth $35978.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.