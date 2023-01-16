If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO)

In the last trading session, 65323.0 shares of the Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around $0.03 or 5.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.00M. PHIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.42, offering almost -348.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.74% since then. We note from Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 264.84K.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Instantly PHIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.84% year-to-date, but still down -11.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) is 34.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.81 percent over the past six months and at a 12.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 228.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 459.30% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. to make $37.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 74.20%.

PHIO Dividends

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 20 and March 24.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, and 5.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.18% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.72% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.11 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $99376.0, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.