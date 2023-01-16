If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE: LCI)

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.64, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.21M. LCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.69, offering almost -164.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.62% since then. We note from Lannett Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.25K.

Lannett Company Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LCI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lannett Company Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) trade information

Instantly LCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6486 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.20% year-to-date, but still up 12.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) is 7.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.51 day(s).

Lannett Company Inc. (LCI) estimates and forecasts

Lannett Company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.28 percent over the past six months and at a -6.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lannett Company Inc. to make $69.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $86.51 million and $78.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -57.61%. Lannett Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

LCI Dividends

Lannett Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 01 and February 06.

Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.28% of Lannett Company Inc. shares, and 39.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.50%. Lannett Company Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Telemus Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 17.64% of the shares, which is about 7.4 million shares worth $4.71 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 4.85% or 2.04 million shares worth $1.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.49 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 1.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.