If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.04 or 10.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.56M. SMIT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.48, offering almost -1204.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Schmitt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.65K.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) trade information

Instantly SMIT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4470 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.31% year-to-date, but still up 42.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) is -48.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

SMIT Dividends

Schmitt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 20.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.86% of Schmitt Industries Inc. shares, and 32.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.01%. Schmitt Industries Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Teton Advisors, Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.31% of the shares, which is about 0.59 million shares worth $0.25 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 1.59% or 61502.0 shares worth $25800.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fd and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.57 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 14.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 61502.0 shares worth around $25800.0, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.