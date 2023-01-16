If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 65337.0 shares of the Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) were traded, and its beta was -0.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.04 or -6.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.70M. APM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.35, offering almost -335.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.93% since then. We note from Aptorum Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51360.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 48.36K.

Aptorum Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptorum Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Instantly APM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5990 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.84% year-to-date, but still down -1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) is 3.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APM is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1381.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1381.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptorum Group Limited (APM) estimates and forecasts

Aptorum Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.87 percent over the past six months and at a 64.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.50%, up from the previous year.

APM Dividends

Aptorum Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 30.

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.66% of Aptorum Group Limited shares, and 4.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.48%. Aptorum Group Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.52% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.46 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.66% or 87300.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $0.37 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24136.0 shares worth around $33066.0, which represents about 0.18% of the total shares outstanding.