Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 50094.0 shares of the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.54, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.29M. IDRA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.79, offering almost -46.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.26% since then. We note from Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.60K.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Instantly IDRA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7140 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.83% year-to-date, but still down -23.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is 81.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.53 day(s).

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.90%.

IDRA Dividends

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.97% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.25%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.50% of the shares, which is about 1.33 million shares worth $0.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.83% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.64 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 1.20% of the total shares outstanding.