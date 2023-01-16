IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ: ICCM) Shares Might Go Down -53.96% This Year

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.66M. ICCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.73, offering almost -287.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.52% since then. We note from IceCure Medical Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.48 million.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) trade information

Instantly ICCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.29% year-to-date, but still down -6.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) is 20.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ICCM is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -275.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -227.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) estimates and forecasts

IceCure Medical Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -30.29 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%.

ICCM Dividends

IceCure Medical Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.33% of IceCure Medical Ltd shares, and 8.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.22%.