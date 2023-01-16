Hyzon Motors Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of HYZN Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.93 million shares of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.08 or 4.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $468.51M. HYZN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.57, offering almost -233.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.46% since then. We note from Hyzon Motors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 768.69K.

Hyzon Motors Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYZN as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Instantly HYZN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 27.10% year-to-date, but still up 25.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) is 18.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.23 day(s).

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Hyzon Motors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.44 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 900.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc. to make $16.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,570.50%.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 64.91% of Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, and 20.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.07%. Hyzon Motors Inc. stock is held by 140 institutions, with Public Investment Fund being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.24% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $23.62 million.

Legal & General Group PLC, with 2.42% or 6.01 million shares worth $17.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 7.5 million shares worth $12.75 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $6.45 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.