How To Invest In Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 95659.0 shares of the Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.63, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.60M. STSS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.62, offering almost -122.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.69% since then. We note from Sharps Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.00K.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) trade information

Instantly STSS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.71% year-to-date, but still up 13.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) is 44.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSS is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -237.42% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -237.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS) estimates and forecasts

STSS Dividends

Sharps Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.27% of Sharps Technology Inc. shares, and 2.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.51%. Sharps Technology Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HighTower Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million.

Perkins Capital Management, Inc., with 0.75% or 69500.0 shares worth $79445.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.