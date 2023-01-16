How To Invest In Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.18 million shares of the Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) were traded, and its beta was 0.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around $0.24 or 5.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.81M. RVPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.10, offering almost -38.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.93% since then. We note from Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 411.80K.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) trade information

Instantly RVPH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.43 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.29% year-to-date, but still up 11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) is 17.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.57 day(s).

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) estimates and forecasts

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 334.65 percent over the past six months and at a -69.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 35.00% in the next quarter.

RVPH Dividends

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.85% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 4.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.19%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $1.78 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.41% or 83652.0 shares worth $0.37 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.27 million shares worth $1.2 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.56 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.