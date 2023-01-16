How To Invest In CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX: CVM) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 0.27 million shares of the CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) were traded, and its beta was 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.86, and it changed around $0.1 or 3.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.61M. CVM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.66, offering almost -132.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.27% since then. We note from CEL-SCI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.68K.

CEL-SCI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CVM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Instantly CVM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.11 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.04%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.70% year-to-date, but still up 14.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) is 19.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 42.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVM is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -459.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -459.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

CEL-SCI Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.52 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.80%.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.90% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares, and 18.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.96%. CEL-SCI Corporation stock is held by 115 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.30% of the shares, which is about 1.86 million shares worth $8.38 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.66% or 1.15 million shares worth $5.19 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $5.33 million, making up 2.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.6 million shares worth around $2.69 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.