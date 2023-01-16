Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 54415.0 shares of the Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.43, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.29M. HOTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.74, offering almost -533.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.41% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 766.31K.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) trade information

Instantly HOTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.80 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.56% year-to-date, but still up 2.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 103.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.60% in the next quarter.

HOTH Dividends

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.87% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 8.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.41%. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.90% of the shares, which is about 37692.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.42% or 5484.0 shares worth $35262.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 29280.0 shares worth $0.19 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 8413.0 shares worth around $54095.0, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.