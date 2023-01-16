Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 73050.0 shares of the Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) were traded, and its beta was -0.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $94.30M. FIXX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.26, offering almost -159.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.59% since then. We note from Homology Medicines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 170.25K.

Homology Medicines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FIXX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Homology Medicines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.47 for the current quarter.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6948 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.16% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) is 2.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.87 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIXX is forecast to be at a low of $2.10 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1119.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) estimates and forecasts

Homology Medicines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.07 percent over the past six months and at a 101.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -90.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $860k in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Homology Medicines Inc. to make $830k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.68 million and $802k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -48.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.70%. Homology Medicines Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.40% per year for the next five years.

FIXX Dividends

Homology Medicines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.15% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares, and 53.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.01%. Homology Medicines Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.84% of the shares, which is about 5.65 million shares worth $11.13 million.

5AM Venture Management, LLC, with 7.90% or 4.54 million shares worth $8.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $2.52 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $1.28 million, which represents about 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.