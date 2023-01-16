Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HCDI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.07 or -10.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.30M. HCDI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -555.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.66% since then. We note from Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 80.62K.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HCDI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Harbor Custom Development Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) trade information

Instantly HCDI has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6990 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.30% year-to-date, but still up 26.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) is 1.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 20.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCDI is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -589.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Harbor Custom Development Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.65 percent over the past six months and at a -525.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $16.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Harbor Custom Development Inc. to make $28.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.70%.

HCDI Dividends

Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 27.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.17% of Harbor Custom Development Inc. shares, and 10.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.21%. Harbor Custom Development Inc. stock is held by 21 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 0.45 million shares worth $0.62 million.

Intellectus Partners, LLC, with 2.53% or 0.36 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $0.33 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.