Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.10, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $288.20M. GBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.59, offering almost -88.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.39% since then. We note from Generation Bio Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 183.12K.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Instantly GBIO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.21 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.77% year-to-date, but still up 0.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 5.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.33 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GBIO is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -390.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Generation Bio Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.97 percent over the past six months and at a -12.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.90% in the next quarter.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.45% of Generation Bio Co. shares, and 99.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.86%. Generation Bio Co. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.14% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $58.59 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.51% or 8.56 million shares worth $56.17 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.76 million shares worth $18.14 million, making up 4.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.36 million shares worth around $15.04 million, which represents about 3.99% of the total shares outstanding.