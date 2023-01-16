Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GLS) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.30M. GLS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.24, offering almost -2254.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.14% since then. We note from Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 154.76K.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) trade information

Instantly GLS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4680 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.25% year-to-date, but still down -13.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS) is 38.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (GLS) estimates and forecasts

GLS Dividends

Gelesis Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

Gelesis Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.51% of Gelesis Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.82%. Gelesis Holdings Inc. stock is held by 59 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.76% of the shares, which is about 5.66 million shares worth $8.77 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with 1.52% or 1.11 million shares worth $1.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.39 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.24% of the total shares outstanding.