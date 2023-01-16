Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -51.99%

In the last trading session, 0.23 million shares of the Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) were traded, and its beta was 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.40M. GLMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.84, offering almost -130.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.75% since then. We note from Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 119.85K.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GLMD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) trade information

Instantly GLMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9450 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) is 167.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18670.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.45 day(s).

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLMD) estimates and forecasts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.57 percent over the past six months and at a 44.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 48.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.40%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 2.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

GLMD Dividends

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.94% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, and 11.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.09%. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock is held by 22 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.17% of the shares, which is about 1.8 million shares worth $1.17 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.78% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.31 million shares worth $0.2 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 27177.0 shares worth around $17665.0, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.