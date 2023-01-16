Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN)

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.96M. ADXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.55, offering almost -652.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.78% since then. We note from Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 155.58K.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

Instantly ADXN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8780 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.07% year-to-date, but still up 16.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) is 37.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADXN is forecast to be at a low of $1.01 and a high of $1.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

Addex Therapeutics Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.09 percent over the past six months and at a 9.83% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.40%.

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Addex Therapeutics Ltd shares, and 15.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.92%. Addex Therapeutics Ltd stock is held by 6 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.65% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.33% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.