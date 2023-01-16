Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stocks (AMEX: TMBR)

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) were traded, and its beta was -0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.3 or 15.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.79M. TMBR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.52, offering almost -796.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.6% since then. We note from Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 151.34K.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.37 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 30.86% year-to-date, but still up 3.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is 68.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.09 percent over the past six months and at a 14.81% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.32% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 1.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.33%. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.80% of the shares, which is about 1.17 million shares worth $0.37 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.16% or 0.24 million shares worth $75268.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $0.28 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $79438.0, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.