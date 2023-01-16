Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among ProKidney Corp. Stocks (NASDAQ: PROK)

In the last trading session, 73281.0 shares of the ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.43, and it changed around $0.43 or 5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.86B. PROK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -66.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.03% since then. We note from ProKidney Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.17K.

ProKidney Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PROK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ProKidney Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) trade information

Instantly PROK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.99 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.23%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.89% year-to-date, but still up 38.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) is -20.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PROK is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ProKidney Corp. (PROK) estimates and forecasts

PROK Dividends

ProKidney Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.74% of ProKidney Corp. shares, and 65.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 115.18%. ProKidney Corp. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.20% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $7.33 million.