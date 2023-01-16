Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC)

In the last trading session, 95505.0 shares of the Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.69, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.90M. TIVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.28, offering almost -375.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.09% since then. We note from Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 72920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.63K.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Instantly TIVC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.81% year-to-date, but still down -3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) is -23.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63500.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $660k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tivic Health Systems Inc. to make $930k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.53% of Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares, and 0.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.03%. Tivic Health Systems Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.39% of the shares, which is about 37300.0 shares worth $72735.0.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.09% or 8900.0 shares worth $17355.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.