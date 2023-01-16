Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SHPW)

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.59, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. SHPW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.82, offering almost -547.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.25% since then. We note from Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 130.46K.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SHPW as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Shapeways Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) trade information

Instantly SHPW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6489 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.50% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) is 7.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.59 day(s).

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (SHPW) estimates and forecasts

Shapeways Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.33 percent over the past six months and at a 41.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Shapeways Holdings Inc. to make $8.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.27 million and $8.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.

SHPW Dividends

Shapeways Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Shapeways Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SHPW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.47% of Shapeways Holdings Inc. shares, and 47.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.49%. Shapeways Holdings Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 4.5 million shares worth $5.27 million.

Index Venture Associates V Ltd, with 7.20% or 3.55 million shares worth $4.15 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.43 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 0.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.