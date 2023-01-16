Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO)

In the last trading session, 0.15 million shares of the Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.08 or 10.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.51M. PRPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.77, offering almost -129.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.96% since then. We note from Precipio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.61K.

Precipio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PRPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Precipio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) trade information

Instantly PRPO has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7733 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.64% year-to-date, but still up 24.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is 23.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 61770.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -419.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -419.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 70.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Precipio Inc. to make $5.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 million and $2.45 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 116.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 139.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.20%. Precipio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PRPO Dividends

Precipio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 03 and April 07.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.17% of Precipio Inc. shares, and 9.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.93%. Precipio Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 4.60% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $0.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.54% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.51 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 1.54% of the total shares outstanding.