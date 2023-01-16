Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)

In the last trading session, 0.16 million shares of the Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.09, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $105.30M. KPLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.80, offering almost -156.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.11% since then. We note from Katapult Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 306.73K.

Katapult Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended KPLT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Instantly KPLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.22%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.93% year-to-date, but still up 11.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is 7.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.23 day(s).

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Katapult Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.92 percent over the past six months and at a -3,700.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Katapult Holdings Inc. to make $51.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $73.3 million and $59.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -34.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.70%.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.87% of Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, and 27.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.70%. Katapult Holdings Inc. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Iridian Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.45% of the shares, which is about 5.36 million shares worth $5.84 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC, with 2.78% or 2.74 million shares worth $2.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $1.79 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.