Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.94, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $82.64M. GAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -322.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.14% since then. We note from GAN Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 275.19K.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) trade information

Instantly GAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.33% year-to-date, but still up 25.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) is 7.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.67 day(s).

GAN Limited (GAN) estimates and forecasts

GAN Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.64 percent over the past six months and at a -61.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect GAN Limited to make $39.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.48 million and $37.49 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.60%.

GAN Dividends

GAN Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.51% of GAN Limited shares, and 30.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.55%. GAN Limited stock is held by 104 institutions, with Antara Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.79% of the shares, which is about 2.45 million shares worth $4.75 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 4.35% or 1.84 million shares worth $3.57 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2022. The former held 1.71 million shares worth $3.32 million, making up 4.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $1.68 million, which represents about 2.05% of the total shares outstanding.