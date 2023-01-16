Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME)

In the last trading session, 89623.0 shares of the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.20M. GAME currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -158.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.54% since then. We note from Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 91450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 193.42K.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) trade information

Instantly GAME has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.65% year-to-date, but still up 20.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) is 30.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.05 day(s).

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -144.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Engine Gaming and Media Inc. to make $9.76 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.76 million and $11.44 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.10%.

GAME Dividends

Engine Gaming and Media Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 14.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.54% of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares, and 8.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.43%. Engine Gaming and Media Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with P.A.W. Capital Partners being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 0.75 million shares worth $0.6 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., with 2.03% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 23558.0 shares worth $18937.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares.