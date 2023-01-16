Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)

In the last trading session, 0.29 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.63, offering almost -569.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.19% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 68470.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.87K.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -4.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19370.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.10%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 11.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.77%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 20 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 2.1 million shares worth $3.81 million.

SG Americas Securities, LLC, with 1.47% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7833.0 shares worth $14256.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.