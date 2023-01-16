Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST)

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.07, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.90M. AUST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.00, offering almost -2610.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.58% since then. We note from Austin Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.95K.

Austin Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Austin Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) trade information

Instantly AUST has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1300 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST) is 18.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 75740.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUST is forecast to be at a low of $6.46 and a high of $6.46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -503.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -503.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) estimates and forecasts

Austin Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.83 percent over the past six months and at a -225.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.40%.

AUST Dividends

Austin Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX:AUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.21% of Austin Gold Corp. shares, and 6.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.55%.