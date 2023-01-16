Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS)

In the last trading session, 0.76 million shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.64, and it changed around $0.2 or 13.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.70M. ALGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.84, offering almost -134.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.78% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 254.47K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ALGS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.58 for the current quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 72.11% year-to-date, but still up 25.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is 56.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGS is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -204.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.46 percent over the past six months and at a 31.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 36.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $750k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aligos Therapeutics Inc. to make $750k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.54 million and $367k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -51.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.40%.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 08 and March 13.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.55% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 75.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.10%. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.22% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $4.78 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 8.29% or 3.55 million shares worth $4.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.68 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.