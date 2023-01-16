Future Outlook And Knightscope Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.20M. KSCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.50, offering almost -1462.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.3% since then. We note from Knightscope Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 207.91K.

Instantly KSCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.88% year-to-date, but still down -11.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) is 6.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.01 day(s).

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) estimates and forecasts

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.61% of Knightscope Inc. shares, and 8.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.71%. Knightscope Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Cornerstone Wealth Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.34% of the shares, which is about 88722.0 shares worth $0.21 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.28% or 75000.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 75000.0 shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.