Future Outlook And Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 83602.0 shares of the Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) were traded, and its beta was -0.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.99, and it changed around $0.06 or 3.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.21M. CYTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.12, offering almost -157.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.27% since then. We note from Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 84.04K.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CYTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) trade information

Instantly CYTH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.14% year-to-date, but still up 6.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) is 11.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYTH is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -151.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $620k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. to make $640k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $404k and $586k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.60%.

CYTH Dividends

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.48% of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 4.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.40%. Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.01% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.76% or 63986.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.35 million, making up 2.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 71043.0 shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 0.84% of the total shares outstanding.