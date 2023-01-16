Future Outlook And Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.81, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.37M. CRDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -191.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.98% since then. We note from Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97480.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.40K.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRDL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Instantly CRDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8098 on Friday, 01/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.96% year-to-date, but still up 27.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) is 16.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRDL is forecast to be at a low of $2.93 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -517.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -261.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) estimates and forecasts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.55 percent over the past six months and at a 22.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 27.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.07% of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.53%. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 3.35 million shares worth $4.43 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 2.13% or 1.36 million shares worth $1.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $0.98 million, making up 1.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.9 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.