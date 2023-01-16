FRTX Stock Forecast 2023: Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 24.42%

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.30M. FRTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.94, offering almost -1001.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.42% since then. We note from Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.17K.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FRTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.89 for the current quarter.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) trade information

Instantly FRTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0000 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.70% year-to-date, but still up 1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX) is 16.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRTX is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -597.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -597.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (FRTX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 66.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,449.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $430k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. to make $1.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $132k and $104k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 225.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,275.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%.

FRTX Dividends

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 13 and March 17.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.21% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 11.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.71%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.40% of the shares, which is about 68978.0 shares worth $0.39 million.

Ronald Blue Trust, Inc., with 1.44% or 41243.0 shares worth $73824.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.32 million shares worth $1.82 million, making up 11.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.59 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.