EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 69946.0 shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.81M. EZGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.37, offering almost -24.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.36% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.02K.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 64.99% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) is 135.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.96 day(s).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) estimates and forecasts

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.11% of EZGO Technologies Ltd. shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.44%. EZGO Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 26000.0 shares worth $19240.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.08% or 18526.0 shares worth $13709.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $2178.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.