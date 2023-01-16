Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX: EXN): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.10M. EXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.75, offering almost -414.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.53% since then. We note from Excellon Resources Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 62.46K.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) trade information

Instantly EXN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3860 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.87% year-to-date, but still down -10.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN) is 20.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXN is forecast to be at a low of $0.75 and a high of $0.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Excellon Resources Inc. (EXN) estimates and forecasts

Excellon Resources Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.24 percent over the past six months and at a 20.45% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.50%.

EXN Dividends

Excellon Resources Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 03.

Excellon Resources Inc. (AMEX:EXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.85% of Excellon Resources Inc. shares, and 4.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.33%. Excellon Resources Inc. stock is held by 22 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.59% of the shares, which is about 0.95 million shares worth $0.43 million.

Northeast Investment Management, Inc., with 0.43% or 0.16 million shares worth $71561.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

