EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 0.12 million shares of the EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.89M. EBET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.47, offering almost -2394.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.31% since then. We note from EBET Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 88210.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 103.92K.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

Instantly EBET has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6099 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.41% year-to-date, but still up 12.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) is 2.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39300.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect EBET Inc. to make $18.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.50%.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.78% of EBET Inc. shares, and 9.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.58%. EBET Inc. stock is held by 47 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $1.0 million.

NewGen Asset Management Ltd., with 1.88% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.74 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.37 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund held roughly 33723.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.