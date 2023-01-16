Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $1.75 In 2023

In the last trading session, 85202.0 shares of the Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.30M. EAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.74, offering almost -521.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Eastside Distilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47090.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 51.08K.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3001 on Friday, 01/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.18% year-to-date, but still up 2.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is 0.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAST is forecast to be at a low of $1.75 and a high of $1.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -525.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Eastside Distilling Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.37 percent over the past six months and at a 6.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 29.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc. to make $4.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.75 million and $3.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.00%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 03.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.46% of Eastside Distilling Inc. shares, and 9.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.80%. Eastside Distilling Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with ARS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 2.92% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $51456.0.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.29% or 0.15 million shares worth $40362.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $36566.0, making up 2.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 64681.0 shares worth around $17793.0, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.